How does nine-year-old Elmer Elevator rescue a baby dragon held captive on Wild Island? With pluck, chewing gum, lollipop sticks, and rubber bands, of course! In celebration of the 70th anniversary of Ruth Stiles Gannett’s charming adventure book, My Father’s Dragon, Enchantment Theatre Company brings to life the story of a compassionate and courageous boy and his unlikely friendship with a splendid yellow and blue-striped dragon. For nearly twenty years, Philadelphia-based Enchantment Theatre Company has produced original works based on classic children’s literature, using its distinctive blend of puppets, masks, creative scenic effects, and original music. “Everything about this world-class production is inventive and endearing; it fully captures the spirit of the beloved stories, the essence of childhood, and the imagination of the audience, both young and old. (Phindie.com, Philadelphia, PA)

Recommended for ages 5–10; Grades K–5