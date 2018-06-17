Father's Day at the VLM

Virginia Living Museum 524 J Clyde Morris Boulevard, Newport News, Virginia 23601

Celebrate Father’s Day at the VLM! The Virginia Living Museum will offer 50 percent off admission for fathers or grandfathers coming in with their children on June 17. Are you a Museum member? Member fathers will be allowed one extra guest with any level of membership.

Virginia Living Museum 524 J Clyde Morris Boulevard, Newport News, Virginia 23601 View Map
757-595-1900
