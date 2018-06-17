Celebrate Father’s Day at the VLM! The Virginia Living Museum will offer 50 percent off admission for fathers or grandfathers coming in with their children on June 17. Are you a Museum member? Member fathers will be allowed one extra guest with any level of membership.
Father's Day at the VLM
Virginia Living Museum 524 J Clyde Morris Boulevard, Newport News, Virginia 23601
Virginia Living Museum 524 J Clyde Morris Boulevard, Newport News, Virginia 23601
Kids & Family
