Father’s Day at Graduate Charlottesville – June 17th

Join Graduate Charlottesville, Albemarle Angler and Vitae Spirits Distillery for a Father’s Day party on the Heirloom Rooftop! Albemarle Angler will be offering fly fishing lessons guests while Vitae Spirits Distillery will do whiskey tasting. Tickets include appetizers, whiskey tastings and fly fishing lessons.

Price: $20

2:00 PM – 5:00 PM