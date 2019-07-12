Fashion Design and Art Week/Fashion Film Documentary

to Google Calendar - Fashion Design and Art Week/Fashion Film Documentary - 2019-07-12 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Fashion Design and Art Week/Fashion Film Documentary - 2019-07-12 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Fashion Design and Art Week/Fashion Film Documentary - 2019-07-12 20:00:00 iCalendar - Fashion Design and Art Week/Fashion Film Documentary - 2019-07-12 20:00:00

The Martha Washington Inn and Spa 150 West Main Street, Abingdon, Virginia 24210

The time is now....FDAW's Runway Fashion Showcase proves to be the go-to event of the year! Featuring our special Celebrity Guest Host, Mr. Delvon Johnson. Celebrity Host/Radio Personality to the stars. Also featuring some of Richmond's hottest Entertainment Artists, the BEST Dance group in the city of Richmond and many more surprises in store...purchase your tickets today before they sell out. Early Bird pricing will remain effective until April 15th!

Ticket URL

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/runway-fashion-showcasefashion-film-documentary-tickets-59878628590

Info

The Martha Washington Inn and Spa 150 West Main Street, Abingdon, Virginia 24210 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Fashion & Trunk Shows, Film
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Fashion Design and Art Week/Fashion Film Documentary - 2019-07-12 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Fashion Design and Art Week/Fashion Film Documentary - 2019-07-12 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Fashion Design and Art Week/Fashion Film Documentary - 2019-07-12 20:00:00 iCalendar - Fashion Design and Art Week/Fashion Film Documentary - 2019-07-12 20:00:00
Take Your Pick

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular