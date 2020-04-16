The Farm Theatre: College Collaboration Project

to Google Calendar - The Farm Theatre: College Collaboration Project - 2020-04-16 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Farm Theatre: College Collaboration Project - 2020-04-16 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Farm Theatre: College Collaboration Project - 2020-04-16 00:00:00 iCalendar - The Farm Theatre: College Collaboration Project - 2020-04-16 00:00:00

Glaize Studio Theatre 620 Millwood Avenue Winchester, VA, Winchester, Virginia 22601

Thursday, April 16 at 7:30PM

Friday, April 17 at 7:30PM

Saturday, April 18 at 7:30PM

Sunday, April 19 at 2:30PM

Shenandoah Conservatory joins The Farm Theatre and two partner colleges for a collaborative new works initiative supporting emerging female writers. The 2019/20 College Collaboration Project commissions playwright Judith Leora to develop and write a full-length play to be independently produced by each institution throughout the development process. Shenandoah Conservatory faculty and students collaborate with the playwright throughout the year to refine the text, staging and dramatic arc. A performance of the work in progress culminates the season!

Info

Glaize Studio Theatre 620 Millwood Avenue Winchester, VA, Winchester, Virginia 22601 View Map
Theater & Dance
5406654569
to Google Calendar - The Farm Theatre: College Collaboration Project - 2020-04-16 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Farm Theatre: College Collaboration Project - 2020-04-16 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Farm Theatre: College Collaboration Project - 2020-04-16 00:00:00 iCalendar - The Farm Theatre: College Collaboration Project - 2020-04-16 00:00:00
Get the Scoop

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular