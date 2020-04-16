The Farm Theatre: College Collaboration Project

Thursday, April 16 at 7:30PM

Friday, April 17 at 7:30PM

Saturday, April 18 at 7:30PM

Sunday, April 19 at 2:30PM

Shenandoah Conservatory joins The Farm Theatre and two partner colleges for a collaborative new works initiative supporting emerging female writers. The 2019/20 College Collaboration Project commissions playwright Judith Leora to develop and write a full-length play to be independently produced by each institution throughout the development process. Shenandoah Conservatory faculty and students collaborate with the playwright throughout the year to refine the text, staging and dramatic arc. A performance of the work in progress culminates the season!