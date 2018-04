Children (5 & under) free Adults $10

Shake out those spring break cobwebs and come test your knowledge of Virginia history at this family-friendly trivia contest! Spend the morning exploring the Story of Virginia galleries and other exhibits to bone-up on your facts and figures. Come back after lunch for a 5-round trivia event and play to win a gift basket and a family membership to the Virginia Museum of History & Culture! Geared toward secondary students, this event is suitable for all ages.