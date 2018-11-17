Family Trek: The Fall Forest

Stratford Hall 483 Great House Road, Virginia 22558

Bring the whole family to witness the wonders fall brings at our Family Trek – The Fall Forest of Stratford Hall event!

The color of the changing leaves along our trails, cliffs, and fields are truly breathtaking. This event starts off with light refreshments in the duPont Library followed by a short introduction to the trek by Mr. Harry Puffenbarger, Master Naturalist. Concluding this, attendees will be lead on a guided nature hike along the trails of Stratford Hall.

Please dress for the weather and be sure to bring you camera and a small notebook.

Cost:

$10.00 13 and up

Free for children 12 and under

Free for Friends of Stratford members

To Register:

Contact Jon Bachman at 804-493-1972 or jbachman@stratfordhall.org

Registration closes Wednesday, November 14.

804-493-1972
