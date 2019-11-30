Family Ties Storytelling Show

Family Ties: True, Personal Stories about relatives, ancestors, and in-laws
November 30, 2019
The Auld Shebeen (Downstairs – Entrance on North St.)
3971 Chain Bridge Rd.
Fairfax, VA 22030
6:00PM Doors Open
7:00PM Show
Full drink and dinner menu available for purchase
Seating is on a first come, first served basis
$15 at the Door (Cash Preferred)
$12 Advance Entry
Join host Jessica Robinson and storytellers Catherine Calvin, Miriam Nadel, Giselle Ruzany, Ellouise Schoettler, Sarah Snyder, Gayle Turner and Sufian Zhemukhov for a true, personal storytelling show about the people who make us who we are.