Family Open House: A Celebration of the Education and Rehearsal Wing

The Hylton Center invites the community to attend a Family Open House celebrating the opening of the Education and Rehearsal Wing between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. This free event will take place between Hylton Family Series performances of Mermaid Theatre of Nova Scotia’s The Rainbow Fish.

Enjoy interactive, family-friendly activities featuring Live music by Parent’s Choice Awards recipient: Hot Peas ‘N Butter founder, Danny Lapidus; a special The Rainbow Fish-themed art project, plus other arts and crafts stations; face painting by Edgemoor Art Studio; Community Arts Partners; and Hylton Center swag and snacks.

Tickets to The Rainbow Fish are not required to attend the Family Open House.