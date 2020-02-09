Family Open House: A Celebration of the Education and Rehearsal Wing

to Google Calendar - Family Open House: A Celebration of the Education and Rehearsal Wing - 2020-02-09 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Family Open House: A Celebration of the Education and Rehearsal Wing - 2020-02-09 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Family Open House: A Celebration of the Education and Rehearsal Wing - 2020-02-09 14:00:00 iCalendar - Family Open House: A Celebration of the Education and Rehearsal Wing - 2020-02-09 14:00:00

Hylton Performing Arts Center 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas, Virginia 20110

The Hylton Center invites the community to attend a Family Open House celebrating the opening of the Education and Rehearsal Wing between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. This free event will take place between Hylton Family Series performances of Mermaid Theatre of Nova Scotia’s The Rainbow Fish.

Enjoy interactive, family-friendly activities featuring Live music by Parent’s Choice Awards recipient: Hot Peas ‘N Butter founder, Danny Lapidus; a special The Rainbow Fish-themed art project, plus other arts and crafts stations; face painting by Edgemoor Art Studio; Community Arts Partners; and Hylton Center swag and snacks.

Tickets to The Rainbow Fish are not required to attend the Family Open House.

Info

Hylton Performing Arts Center 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas, Virginia 20110 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Kids & Family
to Google Calendar - Family Open House: A Celebration of the Education and Rehearsal Wing - 2020-02-09 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Family Open House: A Celebration of the Education and Rehearsal Wing - 2020-02-09 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Family Open House: A Celebration of the Education and Rehearsal Wing - 2020-02-09 14:00:00 iCalendar - Family Open House: A Celebration of the Education and Rehearsal Wing - 2020-02-09 14:00:00
Need a Refill?

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular