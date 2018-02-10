Join City Singers Youth Choir and The Branch Museum for a Family Music Day, exploring principles of music and architecture like rhythm, repetition, symmetry, and balance! City Singers will provide various instruments for kids to play and explore. FREE! But advance registration required online.
Family Music Day
The Branch Museum of Architecture and Design 2501 2501 Monument Avenue, Virginia 23220
The Branch Museum of Architecture and Design 2501 2501 Monument Avenue, Virginia 23220
Art & Exhibitions, Kids & Family, Workshops
Jan 4, 2018
Jan 6, 2018
