Family Hearth Cooking Workshop

Gunston Hall is excited to welcome kid and adult duos for a two-and-a-half hour workshop in our hearth kitchen. This program is perfect for young people ages 8-16 with an adult for the ultimate hands-on experience with history.

During the program, each team will make gingerbread, strawberry jam, and whipped cream from historic recipes. Each team will have a chance to taste the results at Gunston Hall, and take home any leftovers.

The program fee includes all supplies and materials, as well as a tour of this historic house.

Saturday, October 16, 2021

AM session 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

PM session 1:30-4 p.m.

Price per Group: $70

Members: $55