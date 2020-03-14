Family Friendly St Patricks Day Dining

to Google Calendar - Family Friendly St Patricks Day Dining - 2020-03-14 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Family Friendly St Patricks Day Dining - 2020-03-14 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Family Friendly St Patricks Day Dining - 2020-03-14 11:00:00 iCalendar - Family Friendly St Patricks Day Dining - 2020-03-14 11:00:00

Amphora Diner Deluxe 1151 Elden Street, Virginia 20170

Luck of the Irish, All Week Long – Corned Beef & Cabbage, Irish Lamb Stew & Whiskey Glazed Salmon. We feature bakery fresh desserts and cocktails. As always, regular menu available 24 Hours, no reservations required, Herndon & Vienna locations, while supplies last

Info

Amphora Diner Deluxe 1151 Elden Street, Virginia 20170 View Map
Food & Drink Event, Kids & Family
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Family Friendly St Patricks Day Dining - 2020-03-14 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Family Friendly St Patricks Day Dining - 2020-03-14 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Family Friendly St Patricks Day Dining - 2020-03-14 11:00:00 iCalendar - Family Friendly St Patricks Day Dining - 2020-03-14 11:00:00
Endless Offerings

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular