Luck of the Irish, All Week Long – Corned Beef & Cabbage, Irish Lamb Stew & Whiskey Glazed Salmon. We feature bakery fresh desserts and cocktails. As always, regular menu available 24 Hours, no reservations required, Herndon & Vienna locations, while supplies last
Family Friendly St Patricks Day Dining
Amphora Diner Deluxe 1151 Elden Street, Virginia 20170
Food & Drink Event, Kids & Family
