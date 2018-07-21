Family Butterfly Count in the Blue Ridge

Join the Virginia Living Museum for our 27th annual NABA Butterfly Count in the Blue Ridge mountains. Be a part of this nationwide activity as we count, identify, collect and release butterflies, while also enjoying the insects and flowers along the wondrous Blue Ridge Parkway. This trip is a great way to share nature with your family. The trip includes driving to several sites then hiking along short and hilly meadow or forested trails. Trip departs from and returns to the Virginia Living Museum; transportation will be provided in the museum’s mini bus. 7 a.m.-9 p.m.

$45 per person. Minimum age is 12; children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Register at thevlm.org/events/museum-events/

Bring a lunch and drink (Museum will provide coolers). A fast food dinner stop will be made on the way back to the museum.