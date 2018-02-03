Co-presented by The Branch Museum of Architecture and Design and Science Matters, an educational program of the Community Idea Stations. Join us for a special Family Build Day. Learn about careers in architecture, engineering, construction, design and experience a variety of fun hands-on building stations. $10 per child, free for adults. Online registration required.
Family Build Day
The Branch Museum of Architecture and Design 2501 2501 Monument Avenue, Virginia 23220
Jan 6, 2018
