Fallen Soldier Memorial 5K, 10K & Half Marathon

Join Attorney Kush Arora at the Fallen Soldier Memorial 5K, 10K, and Half Marathon Race, honoring veterans who have been injured while also raising money for the Wounded Warriors in Action Foundation. The race will start at Great Falls Park in Potomac, Maryland at 8:00 am for the half marathon, 8:30 am for the 10K, and 9:00 am for the 5K. After the run, check out the scenic waterfalls and grab a T-Shirt and medal.