Join Attorney Kush Arora at the Fallen Soldier Memorial 5K, 10K, and Half Marathon Race, honoring veterans who have been injured while also raising money for the Wounded Warriors in Action Foundation. The race will start at Great Falls Park in Potomac, Maryland at 8:00 am for the half marathon, 8:30 am for the 10K, and 9:00 am for the 5K. After the run, check out the scenic waterfalls and grab a T-Shirt and medal.
Fallen Soldier Memorial 5K, 10K & Half Marathon
Great Falls Park Maryland 11710 MacArthur Blvd, Potomac, Maryland 20854
Great Falls Park Maryland 11710 MacArthur Blvd, Potomac, Maryland 20854 View Map
Fitness
Mar 18, 2020
Most Popular
A Remarkable Renovation
In turns Robert E. Lee’s boyhood home, a boarding house, and a museum, this Alexandria estate has seen its share of history. Read more
Coastal Renaissance
Revitalization in Cape Charles has helped establish the new Eastern Shore. Read more
Elegant Eggs
Dress up your picnic basket with decadent deviled eggs. Read more