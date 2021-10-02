It's Fall Ya'll Celebration Weekend @ Ecco Adesso Vineyards!

Ecco Adesso Vineyards 340 Ecco Adesso Lane, Fairfield, Virginia 24435

It's time to celebrate Fall Ya'll and what better way than with a fun weekend at our farm winery!

Come celebrate with live music both Saturday and Sunday with local favorites, Jason Hostetter and the Caravan of Fools, enjoy great food or bring your own picnic!

Saturday Music: Jason Hostetter 1-4pm

CHEERS to the Fall with the best Shenandoah Valley wines for you to choose from, SEASONAL BEERS!!!!, sangria, and cider!

There will be games for the kids as well as the big kids, pumpkin painting, and so much more!

10% of the weekends proceeds will go to our local Rockbridge and Augusta County First Responders and a big THANK YOU for all that you do!

First responders feel free to wear your shirts so we know who you are and can thank you!

Cheers!

Food & Drink Event, Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation
5408170419
