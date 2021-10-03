It's Fall Ya'll Celebration Weekend @ Ecco Adesso Vineyards!

It's time to celebrate Fall Ya'll and what better way than with a fun weekend at our farm winery!

Come celebrate with live music both Saturday and Sunday with local favorites, enjoy great food or bring your own picnic!

Sunday Music: Caravan of Fools

CHEERS to the Fall with the best Shenandoah Valley wines for you to choose from, SEASONAL BEERS!!!!, sangria, and cider!

There will be games for the kids as well as the big kids, pumpkin painting, and so much more!

10% of the weekends proceeds will go towards our Rockbridge and August County First Responders as a big THANK YOU for all that you do!

First responders feel free to wear your shirts so we know who you are and can thank you for your service!