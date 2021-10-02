Fall Vendor Fair

Yorktown Masonic Lodge 221 Ballard St , Virginia 23690

Yorktown Lodge No.25 hosts their annual vendor fair with 40 local vendors with handmade one-of-a-kind gifts as well as a variety of direct sale merchants with popular brands. Vendors will be mostly outside with a few scattered inside as well. The lodge will be selling hot dogs, burgers, French fries and drinks from the kitchen and there will be a lunch tables inside for you to enjoy. PLUS...stop by to get your raffle ticket! $1 each or 6 for $5. Have fun choosing which item(s) you want to win. You do not need to be present to win. What a great way to get something for yourself or Christmas presents for others.

7578261862
7578261862
