Fall Vendor Fair

Yorktown Lodge No.25 hosts their annual vendor fair with 40 local vendors with handmade one-of-a-kind gifts as well as a variety of direct sale merchants with popular brands. Vendors will be mostly outside with a few scattered inside as well. The lodge will be selling hot dogs, burgers, French fries and drinks from the kitchen and there will be a lunch tables inside for you to enjoy. PLUS...stop by to get your raffle ticket! $1 each or 6 for $5. Have fun choosing which item(s) you want to win. You do not need to be present to win. What a great way to get something for yourself or Christmas presents for others.