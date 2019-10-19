The 32nd Annual Fall Town Point Virginia Wine Festival is set for Saturday & Sunday, October 19 & 20, 2019, at Town Point Park along the Downtown Norfolk Waterfront. The festival runs from 11am to 6pm each day.

Wine Enthusiast Magazine has named Virginia one of the top 10 best wine travel destinations in the world, and the Fall Town Point Virginia Wine Festival brings together the best of the best of Virginia’s wineries, from the mountains of southwest Virginia to right here in Hampton Roads, for a one-of-a-kind tasting experience.

This year’s Fall Town Point Virginia Wine Festival will feature more than 200 of Virginia’s finest wines from over 30 different Commonwealth wineries. Set in Town Point Park along the picturesque Elizabeth River in Downtown Norfolk, the Fall Wine Festival allows budding sommeliers and everyday enthusiasts to sample and purchase premier wine with friends and family, while also enjoying live musical performances, gourmet foods, and specialty wine wares.