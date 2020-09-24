Looking to improve your bartending skills and make some fun cocktails along the way? We got you covered! Come join us for a virtual cocktail demonstration hosted by our friends at Please Bring Chips.

COST //

$9.99 for a fun night mixing cocktails hosted by Please Bring Chips.

WHAT YOU NEED //

1 device (computer, phone, tablet) to connect to our Zoom.

Ingredients list and suggested bar equipment (provided by United Fray 1 week before the event) so you can make your drinks at home!

HOW IT WORKS //

The ingredients list (provided by United Fray 1 week before the event) and Zoom info (sent 2 hours before the event begins) will be sent to registered participants prior to the event.

During the 1 hour session, our guest bartender will walk you through the steps for making 3 perfect craft cocktails.

While you sip your drinks, any questions and conversation are welcome throughout!

CLASS SCHEDULE //

September 3 - Labor Day Cocktail Class

September 24 - Fall Themed Cocktail Class

October 28 - Halloween Cocktail Class

November 18 - Thanksgiving Cocktail Class

REGISTRATION //

Register via Eventbrite to choose your class: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/virtual-craft-cocktail-class-with-please-bring-chips-tickets-115883487631