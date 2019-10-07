Fall Opening at the St. James' House

St. James’ House, at 1300 Charles St. in Fredericksburg, Va., is open to the public for tours only two weeks a year; Virginia's Garden Week in April, and a week in the fall.

The house is named after James Mercer, a longtime family friend of the Washington family, and the lawyer who wrote Mary Washington's will. While the origin of the name "St. James" is not completely known, it's thought to have been a practical joke between James and his father.

Come explore and learn of the history of the house and view its collection of beautiful antiques and decorative arts. Be sure to stroll the handsome gardens after your tour. Admission is $5 per person.