Fall Market - Yorktown Market Days

It's become a community tradition to help kick off a season of cooler weather, changing leaves, and outdoor fun for the whole family.

During this special farmers market at the beautiful Historic Yorktown waterfront—shop more than 40 different vendors and artists selling seasonal favorites like pumpkins, mums, autumn-inspired art, kettle corn, and caramel apples. Enjoy free activities for kids of all ages like the annual hay maze! Plus – live music, including a performance by the Fifes & Drums of York Town.

Come see why we are the GOLD winner of Best Farmers Market in all of Hampton Roads for the second year in a row, by the readers of Coastal Virginia Magazine.

Due to the evolving nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, all 2021 events are subject to change including times, dates, and locations.