Intermission Beer Company 10089 Brook Road, Unit A , Virginia 23060

RED VEIN Haunted House and Intermission Beer Company have partnered to bring you the ultimate FALL KICKOFF PARTY! Join us on Friday, September 21st from 6-9pm for a Halloween party and special fall beer release, inspired by the creatures of RED VEIN.... presenting RED VEIN's All Hallows Ale, a harvest amber ale with maple and cinnamon.

We'll also have...

- More tasty beer options from Intermission Beer Company.

- Scares and door prizes from the creatures at RED VEIN Haunted House.

- Never-too-early-for-Halloween Costume Contest. Win prizes!

- Firesides food truck creating delicious dinner options for everyone.

- Boozy cupcakes by Lush Cupcakes, made from RED VEIN's All Hallows Ale.

- Special guest horror podcast Terror InPodnito.

And entrance is completely free!

Food & Drink, Parties & Clubs, Theater & Dance
804-829-3327
