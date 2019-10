Join us at Ashbrook Commons for free fall fun for the whole family!

From 11 am until 2 pm, enjoy the fall decorations while kids enjoy:

• Pumpkin Decorating

• Face Painting

• Slide

• Moon Bounce

• Balloon Sculptor

Rocknoceros will entertain from 11:30 am until 1:30 pm

Find the Fall Festival on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ashbrookcommons