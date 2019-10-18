Fall Family Camp Weekend

Camp Friendship 573 Friendship Way 573 Friendship Way, Virginia 22963

Family Camp is an all-inclusive family holiday! Family campers have the freedom to choose from a wide variety of daily activities. There’s something to suit every interest – from canoeing to archery to arts and crafts and everything in between.

The fun doesn’t stop when the sun goes down! Some of our favorite evening activities are live band performances, hay rides and campfires with s’mores.

Families stay in their own traditional cabin with enough bunk beds to accommodate up to 12 family members. Cabins are not air-conditioned, but offer just the right amount of rustic with electricity and screened windows.

Buffet meals are served in the Dining Hall three times a day, with plenty of delicious options for all tastes. All dietary needs are catered for including vegetarian, vegan, gluten free and nut free.

$200 person, kids under 4 stay free!

Camp Friendship 573 Friendship Way 573 Friendship Way, Virginia 22963
434-589-8950
