Fall Exhibits @ Art Works!

It’s a new season and our 17th anniversary! We're featuring the All Media art show. We invite artists to submit their artwork, any medium, and any topic. A rich variety of art is selected for display and for sale in the main gallery. And three new solo shows include:

Estamos en Mexico: A retrospective in Black and White by Tod Ramey

Muse: Abstract Paintings by Glenda M. Creamer

Horizons by Susan Crook.

Visit us 12 - 6 pm Tuesdays - Sundays. See these exhibits and tour 75 artist studios. Admission is free and open to the public.

See you at the gallery!