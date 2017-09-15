Fall Exhibitions Opening Reception

Join us for a night of historic battles, tall tales, and sailor songs as MOCA celebrates its new exhibitions. Meet artists, including Wayne White! Enjoy the gypsy jazz sound of Norfolk's JANKS, creative cuisine, complimentary valet, and cash bar.

Explore Wayne White: Monitorium, a unique perspective on the 1862 Battle of Hampton Roads through gigantic props, masks, and puppets. Small Works, Tall Tales features seven Virginia artists who infuse their work with sharp wit and a complex interpretation of our world.

Thanks to Tito's Vodka who will match every ticket sold with a $10 donation for our education programs!

MOCA members FREE | Non-members $10 | Children 4 & under free