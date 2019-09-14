Yorktown Lodge No.25 will host their 1st Fall Craft & Vendor Fair at their lodge on Ballard Street, just moments away from Yorktown Beach. Local artists and craftsmen as well as companies with popular brands will be happy to show you their items and talk with you about a possible order. Vendors will be located inside as well as outside. The lodge will be selling burgers and hot dogs from the kitchen and there will be an area for enjoying your lunch outside under cover. Handicap parking will be on-site with all additional parking across the street.

**Current vendor list, menu and details are posted on the website.