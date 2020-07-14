Fall for the Book Virtual Trivia Night: Round 3

Get ready for Round 3 of of Fall for the Book's Trivia! Maybe this is the first time you're joining us, or maybe your team has racked up the points during our June games. But come one come all and earn bragging rights while you support the festival. You can play as one, or play as part of a team to participate in a fun night of fundraising trivia.

If someone has written about it, we'll ask you about it! Books, movies, sports legends, famous literary places, technology, science, and more are all fair game. There will be three rounds of questions, and your points will be recorded after each round. Thanks to our sponsors at the City of Fairfax Economic Development Authority, at the end of the evening, the winning individual or team will be awarded a $25 gift card to Cameron's Coffee and Chocolates in Fairfax. Find out more about Cameron's: https://every1canwork.com/