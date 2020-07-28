Fall for the Book Trivia Night

It's the final night to test your bookish knowledge and support a great cause --Fall for the Book -- all at the same time! Join host Buzz McClain, who has written movie reviews for Playboy and cooked with Chef Emeril ("BAM!") on his TV show, among many other things during his long and exciting career.

You can play as one, or play as part of a team to participate in a fun night of fundraising trivia. Thanks to our sponsors at the City of Fairfax Economic Development Authority, at the end of the evening, the winning individual or team will be awarded a $25 gift card to Dante Salon & Wellness in Fairfax. Find out more about Dante: https://www.dantesalonandspa.com/