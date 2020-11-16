Fall for the Book presents Women and Leadership in College

Julie E. Owen’s new book, We are the Leaders We’ve Been Waiting For focuses on helping young women develop the skills necessary to succeed not only in their college environment, but also in the world. In this panel, she is joined by a group of students who are featured in her book to discuss challenges faced by young women today—and what can be done to overcome them. Owen is an associate professor of Leadership Studies at George Mason University. Sponsored by George Mason University’s Department of Women and Gender Studies and the School of Integrative Studies.