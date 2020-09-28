Two-time Olympic gold medalist and FIFA World Cup champion Abby Wambach’s new book, Wolfpack: How To Come Together, Unleash Change, and Change the Game, centers around taking strength back into the hands of women everywhere. Using lessons she has learned from her extensive years in soccer as co-captain of the 2015 Women’s World Cup Champion Team, Wambach skillfully wades through difficulties facing women today, and talks about the ways in which they can rise up—both as individuals, and as a team. Serena Williams calls the book, “…a must-read for all of us determined to teach our kids there are no limits. It’s a manifesto for everyone trying to lead—whether it’s a team, a company, a family, or a meaningful life.” Sponsored by Mason Reads and University Life.
Fall for the Book presents All Women Everywhere: Power and Teamwork with Abby Wambach
Online Webinar , Virginia
Sep 9, 2020Oct 28, 2020
