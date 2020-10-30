Fall for the Book presents Upending Injustice: Women and the Supreme Court

Shortlisted: Women in the Shadows of the Supreme Court tells the stories of nine extraordinary women who appeared on presidential nomination lists dating back to the 1930s. Award-winning scholars Renee Knake Jefferson and Hannah Brenner Johnson expose how adding qualified female candidates to a list but passing them over creates the appearance of diversity while preserving the status quo. They show how women, and especially female minorities, are far less likely to be chosen for the high court, despite being as qualified as the other nominees. American Bar Association President Judy Perry Martinez says, “Shortlisted is remarkable not only for what it tells us about the women who made the presidential shortlists… but for what it tells us about how our nation then and now continues to struggle with understanding equality.” The book offers women a valuable set of strategies for upending the injustices that still endure. Knake Jefferson is a law professor at the University of Houston and her work has been featured in CNN, NPR, Slate, and the Wall Street Journal.

Knake Jefferson will be in conversation with Kate Black, author of Represent: The Woman’s Guide to Running for Office and Changing the World.

Sponsored by the Pohick Friends.