Fall for the Book presents Unmasking the "Angel of Death" with David Marwell

Part biography and part true-life medical mystery, Mengele: Unmasking the “Angel of Death” is a swift-moving, engrossing, and balanced look at a man who came to represent the horrors of the Nazi death camps. David Marwell cuts through the layers of myth that surround the story without ever losing sight of Mengele’s responsibility for his innumerable crimes. Mengele is a gripping read about the Holocaust, medical ethics, and a man whose life embodied the dangers of science without limits, and the contradiction of escape without freedom, and resolution without justice. David G. Marwell, former director of the Museum of Jewish Heritage in New York City, worked on the Mengele case at the Justice Department’s Office of Special Investigations in the 1980s, interviewing his victims and ultimately holding his bones in his hands. The Wall Street Journal calls his account, “Gripping….sober and meticulous.” Sponsored by Osher Lifelong Learning Institute.