Fall for the Book presents Tips and Tricks for Compelling Creative Writing with L.M. Elliott

What do dog dancing, apple blossom parades and wild mountain storms have in common? They’re all inspiration for L.M. Elliott’s newest novel, Storm Dog. Using these as examples, as well as her novels Hamilton and Peggy: A Revolutionary Friendship and Suspect Red, Elliott brings writers through her time-tested interview tips and research suggestions as she advises students on best practices for compelling, realistic writing. Then, work at your own pace through proven writing exercises to get the creative juices flowing. L.M. Elliott is a 20 year journalism veteran, and an author of 13 books. Sponsored by the Burke Center Friends.