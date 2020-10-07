Fall for the Book presents There, There: A Conversation with Tommy Orange

As all of the unique characters in Tommy Orange’s novel, There, There hurtle toward the Big Oakland Powwow, their journeys explore their Indian identites. The New York Times calls it “A new kind of American epic… one that reflects his ambivalence and the complexity of [Orange’s] upbringing.” This complexity includes fractured families, Oakland itself, and a detachment from tradition that makes an Indian identity seem even more elusive. The Washington Post calls this fierce, funny, and suspenseful book that tackles a complex and painful history “masterful . . . white-hot . . . [and] devastating.” There, There was named one of the Best Books of the Year by numerous publications including The New York Times Book Review, Time, and NPR. Orange is a faculty member at the Institute of American Indian Arts MFA program. He is an enrolled member of the Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes of Oklahoma. He was born and raised in Oakland, California and currently lives in Angels Camp, California. Orange will be in conversation with Kirstin Squint. Sponsored by the Fairfax Library Foundation.