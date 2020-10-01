Technical communication scholar and co-author of Technical Communication After the Social Justice Turn, Natasha Jones, explores the recent social justice turn in technical and professional scholarship and illustrates how to develop sustainable practices of activism and social justice. With coalition building, inclusivity, and socially just practices of citation and activism, Jones helps scholars, teachers, and practitioners recognize how technical communication is often complicit in oppression. Sponsored by Society for Technical Communication at George Mason University.
Fall for the Book presents Technical Communication After the Social Justice Turn
to
Online Webinar , Virginia
Online Webinar , Virginia
Charity & Fundraisers, Festivals & Fairs, Talks & Readings
Most Popular
A Remarkable Renovation
In turns Robert E. Lee’s boyhood home, a boarding house, and a museum, this Alexandria estate has seen its share of history. Read more
Coastal Renaissance
Revitalization in Cape Charles has helped establish the new Eastern Shore. Read more
Elegant Eggs
Dress up your picnic basket with decadent deviled eggs. Read more