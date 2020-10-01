Fall for the Book presents Technical Communication After the Social Justice Turn

Technical communication scholar and co-author of Technical Communication After the Social Justice Turn, Natasha Jones, explores the recent social justice turn in technical and professional scholarship and illustrates how to develop sustainable practices of activism and social justice. With coalition building, inclusivity, and socially just practices of citation and activism, Jones helps scholars, teachers, and practitioners recognize how technical communication is often complicit in oppression. Sponsored by Society for Technical Communication at George Mason University.

