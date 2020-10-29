Fall for the Book presents Teach Living Poets with Fairfax Poet Laureate Nicole Tong and Kimiko Hahn

Inaugural Fairfax Poet Laureate, Nicole Tong, and poet, Kimiko Hahn, discuss the importance of teaching the works of living poets to help ignite the imaginations of their students. Tong is the author of the poetry collection, How to Prove a Theory, winner of the 2017 Jean Feldman Poetry Prize. Jennifer Atkinson says, “The evidence Nicole Tong’s How to Prove a Theory offers is a testimony of storms and tides, of memory and tested insights, each deeply moving poem a thought experiment, a theory to explain the inexplicable.” Hahn’s latest collection, Foreign Bodies, uses languages reminiscent of the Japanese tanka. BOMB calls it “a striking, shapeshifting volume from ‘one of the most fascinating female poets of our time’”.