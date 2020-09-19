Fall for the Book presents Tackling History: Historians Vs. Journalists

Join Nancy Kennedy, author of Women Win the Vote! 19 for the 19th Amendment, and Tim Grove, author of Star-Spangled: The Story of a Flag, a Battle and the American Anthem, as they explore the wide world of fact vs fiction, and the red flags to look out for when doing research. Discover what it means to be a journalist versus a historian, and the types of expectations that each career path has. Kennedy is the author of seven books and worked as a journalist for many years before writing fiction. Grove worked as a public historian for over 25 years, and was a finalist for the YALSA Excellence in Nonfiction award.