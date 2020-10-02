Fall for the Book presents Spy Pilot: The Cold War Controversy

In Gary Powers, Jr.’s book Spy Pilot: Francis Gary Powers, the U-2 Incident, and a Controversial Cold War Legacy, a son uses declassified documents to dispel misinformation about his father, the pilot famously shot down over the Soviet Union in May 1960 and captured by the KGB — one of the most talked about events of the Cold War. Despite later being cleared of all charges, Powers’ apology at a televised Soviet show trial created a controversy that dogged him for the rest of his life. Vince Houghton, curator at the International Spy Museum says, “Spy Pilot is our chance to finally meet the man behind the legend.” Author Norman Polmar calls the book “a must-read for those interested in the Cold War, intelligence, and aviation.” Gary Francis Powers, Jr. is the Founder and Chairman Emeritus of The Cold War Museum. He co-wrote Spy Pilot with historian Keith Dunnavant. Sponsored by the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute.

