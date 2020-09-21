One in three women and almost one in six men will have been sexually assaulted by the time they graduate. Jennifer Hirsch and Shamus Khan, co-authors of Sexual Citizens: A Landmark Study of Sex, Power, and Assault on Campus, bring to light one of the most difficult problems on college campuses today: widespread sexual assault. Professor Claire Sterk says, “Hirsch and Khan’s systematic public health approach to campus sexual assault not only urges empathic action but also outlines possible solutions to this communal problem. A timely and persuasive contribution to today’s national conversation. A must-read!”
Fall for the Book presents Sexual Citizens: The Future of Camps Sexual Assault Prevention
to
Online Webinar , Virginia
Art & Exhibitions, Festivals & Fairs, Talks & Readings
Sep 9, 2020Oct 28, 2020
