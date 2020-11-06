Fall for the Book presents In Search of What is Lost

In Tea by the Sea, Donna Hemans takes her protagonist from Brooklyn to Jamaica in search of her seventeen year old daughter who was stolen at birth by the child’s Episcopal priest father. Marlon James calls Heman’s debut “a powder keg of a novel, where secrets and lies explode into truth and consequences, all told with spellbinding, shattering power.” Kelli Jo Ford’s, Crooked Hallelujah tells the story of a mixed-blood Cherokee woman and her daughter as they move from Eastern Oklahoma’s Indian Country to Texas in the 1980s. At risk of losing their cultural background and connections, they struggle with the meaning of home. Publisher’s Weekly says “Ford’s storytelling is urgent, her characters achingly human and complex, and her language glittering and rugged. This is a stunner.” Sponsored by Bards Alley.