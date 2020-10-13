Fall for the Book presents Remembering the Revolutionary: Featuring the Works of Toni Morrison, Chinua Achebe, and John R. Lewis

Join us for “Remembering the Revolutionary,” a virtual conversation that features the work of Toni Morrison, John R. Lewis, and Chinua Achebe. The event will be moderated by author, Associate Professor and award-winning radio host Dr. Kaye Wise-Whitehead, in dialogue with award winning authors Helon Habila, Dr. Jenice View and Dr. Tamika L. Carey. This event is coordinated by author Melissa Noelle, 2020 George Mason University MFA graduate. This event is sponsored by George Mason University’s Creative Writing MFA Program.