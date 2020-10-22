Poet Dan Beachy-Quick is the author of Arrows, which explores and expands the ideas of love, beauty, and violence. Publishers Weekly says “With a light touch and a clear gift for sound and sense, Beachy-Quick delivers a stirring collection of unusual thoughtfulness.” Poet G.C. Waldrep says “[the] chief concern in Arrows is the relationship between love and ‘the made thing’—the ship, the child, the poem, the dream, the myth.” Beachy-Quick is the author of seven previous collections of poetry, and is an accomplished essayist, having authored meditations on Moby Dick, a study of John Keats, and Wonderful Investigations. Beachy-Quick will be in conversation with poet Sally Keith. This event is part of Mason’s Visiting Writers Series, Presented by the Creative Writing Program and Mason Libraries.
Fall for the Book presents Recovery and Harm with Poet Dan Beachy-Quick
to
Online Webinar , Virginia
Charity & Fundraisers, Festivals & Fairs, Talks & Readings
