Fall for the Book presents Recovery and Harm with Poet Dan Beachy-Quick

Poet Dan Beachy-Quick is the author of Arrows, which explores and expands the ideas of love, beauty, and violence. Publishers Weekly says “With a light touch and a clear gift for sound and sense, Beachy-Quick delivers a stirring collection of unusual thoughtfulness.” Poet G.C. Waldrep says “[the] chief concern in Arrows is the relationship between love and ‘the made thing’—the ship, the child, the poem, the dream, the myth.” Beachy-Quick is the author of seven previous collections of poetry, and is an accomplished essayist, having authored meditations on Moby Dick, a study of John Keats, and Wonderful Investigations. Beachy-Quick will be in conversation with poet Sally Keith. This event is part of Mason’s Visiting Writers Series, Presented by the Creative Writing Program and Mason Libraries.