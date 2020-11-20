Fall for the Book presents Re-Imagining the Classics

Revisit one of the most epic quests in all of literature: Homer’s The Odyssey. Emily Wilson’s translation breathes new life into the tale full of monsters, gods, and adventure. Exploring this famous story from an entirely new angle is Madeline Miller with her novel Circe, which follows the titular goddess witch exiled to live on one of the islands Odysseus and his shipmates land on during their journey. These two authors discuss the challenges and joys of revisiting the classics that changed the world, both in carefully choosing the language to express them, and exploring the other sides of the story. Sponsored by the George Mason Friends, in memory of Charlotte Sell.