Fall for the Book presents Race, Work, and Health Care in the New Economy with Adia Harvey Wingfield

Adia Harvey Wingfield’s book Flatlining: Race, Work, and Health Care in the New Economy offers a rigorous intersectional analysis of the American healthcare industry in the New Economy. Wingfield argues that in order to make health services more accessible to communities of color, Black doctors, nurses, and clinic technicians disproportionately bear the burden of this equity-based labor, for which they are often not recognized, compensated, or supported. Heather Boushey, Executive Director for the Washington Center for Equitable Growth says “Flatlining advances our understanding of race in the U.S. workplace and is a must-read for anyone who seeks to comprehend the economic and social realities facing African Americans in hospital settings today.” Sponsored by George Mason University’s Department of Women and Gender Studies and Department of Sociology and Anthropology.