Our usual Poetry Night Out is now In, but that won’t hold back an inspiring evening. Four poets gather to read from their new works: Lisa Ampleman delves into the past with her book Romances, which explores the literary tradition of courtly love. Brian Barker will read from Vanishing Acts, a collection Alex Lemon calls “masterful and strange, depicting the twilight of human cruelty in a world on the cusp of rebirth.” Rebecca Dunham will read from Strike, which Traci Brimhall describes as a “gorgeous new book [with] secrets, shames, and a fury that bites like frost.” In Downburst, Mark Fitzgerald explores how the violence in the weather can lead to resilience and courage.
Fall for the Book presents Poetry Night In
to
Online Webinar , Virginia
