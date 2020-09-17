Witty and pulsing with energy, Robin Hemley’s book, Borderline Citizen: Dispatches from the Outskirts of Nationhood, focuses on his journey across the world, and the way such a trip impacts the mind of its traveler. Hemley discusses his struggle with understanding just what it means to be a part of a nation, and where the boundaries of that nation and patriotism end. Author Jeff Sharlet called it “Quite possibly the most original travel book published in years.” Hemley is the author of 12 books in both nonfiction and fiction, and is the founder of NonfictioNOW, an international conference in nonfiction. This event is part of Mason’s Visiting Writers Series, Presented by the Creative Writing Program and Mason Libraries.
Fall for the Book presents Patriot of the World: Travel and Discovery with Robin Hemley
to
Online Webinar , Virginia
Online Webinar , Virginia
Art & Exhibitions, Festivals & Fairs, Talks & Readings
Sep 9, 2020Oct 28, 2020
Sep 9, 2020Oct 28, 2020
Sep 9, 2020Oct 28, 2020
