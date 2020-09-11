Marco Rafalà, author of How Fires End, Julie Orringer, author of The Flight Portfolio, and Tracey Enerson Wood, author of The Engineer’s Wife as they discuss the complex process of interweaving history and fact with fictional narratives in their novels. Ranging from the Sicilian hillside to a Sicilian neighborhood in Connecticut, How Fires End is a story of sin and secrets. Alexander Chee calls it, “Beautiful, mesmerizing, [and] consoling.” The Flight Portfolio is a tale of courage in helping artists flee the Nazis at great peril. Pulitzer Prize winner Andrew Sean Greer called Orringer’s book, “Bighearted, gorgeous, historical, suspenseful, everything you want a novel to be.” The Engineer’s Wife asks the question “Who really built the Brooklyn Bridge?” in what Stewart O’Nan calls “a colorful and romantic tale of a storied era.” Sponsored by the Fairfax Library Friends.
Fall for the Book presents Painted Worlds: When History and Fiction Blend
to
Online Webinar , Virginia
Art & Exhibitions, Festivals & Fairs, Talks & Readings
Sep 9, 2020Oct 28, 2020
