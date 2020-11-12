Fall for the Book presents The Missing Soldiers of the Vietnam War

Nearly 1,600 Americans who fought in the Vietnam War are still missing and have been presumed dead. Join author Sarah Wagner as she discusses her newest book, What Remains: Bringing America’s Missing Home from the Vietnam War, centered around families and friends who still mourn their missing family and continue searching for them today. With the help of modern forensic science, Wagner is able to piece together parts of the Vietnam War that had remained untouched for years, and bring closure to some of the families that have lost so much. Wagner will be in conversation with Terry Irving, the editor of On the Frontlines of the Television War: A Legendary War Cameraman in Vietnam. Wagner is a professor of Anthropology at the George Washington University’s Columbian College of Arts and Sciences, and is a 2017 Guggenheim Fellow. Sponsored by George Mason’s Department of Sociology and Anthropology.